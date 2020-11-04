LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police arrested dozens of protesters Tuesday night for being “unruly” after they gathered near the Staples Center to protest L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

Shortly after 8 p.m., dozens of protesters marched from Staples Center eastbound on Venice Boulevard and then westbound on Washington Boulevard.

The group was in the area of Pico Boulevard and Figueroa Street when the LAPD declared an unlawful assembly due to a “large and unruly crowd” at around 9:30 p.m.

About 40 people were arrested for blocking some train tracks and failing to disperse, and another 30 were detained and cited for blocking an intersection.

Lacey is seeking a third term in Tuesday’s election, facing former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon.

Due to a large and unruly crowd, the LAPD has declared an unlawful assembly & issued a dispersal order in the area of Pico & Figueroa northwest corner. At this time, anyone in the area is to leave immediately and follow all orders from any police officer. This area is now closed. pic.twitter.com/SwNRsznqE2

— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 4, 2020