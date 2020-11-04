ELECTION 2020:CBS News Declines To Project Winner With Presidential Race Still Too Close To Call Wednesday
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rapper Kanye West appears to have conceded he won’t be the next president of the United States and is looking ahead to 2024.

West posted pictures of himself at a polling place on Election Day.

“Today I voted for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me,” West wrote on Instagram.

Early Wednesday morning, West tweeted out a picture of himself in front of a lit-up Election Night map with a simple message: “Kanye 2024.”

This illustration photo shows a California ballot for the 2020 US presidential election listing US rapper Kanye West as Vice Presidential running mate to Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra for the American Independent party, in Los Angeles, October 6, 2020. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

West had announced a run for the presidency and actually got some 60,000 votes in 12 states. While he appeared on ballots in 11 states as an independent candidate for president, West was inexplicably listed on California ballots as the running mate to Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra.

  1. Joe says:
    November 4, 2020 at 8:09 am

    Kanye, please take your lithium. Idiot.

