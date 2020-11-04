LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rapper Kanye West appears to have conceded he won’t be the next president of the United States and is looking ahead to 2024.
West posted pictures of himself at a polling place on Election Day.
“Today I voted for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me,” West wrote on Instagram.
Early Wednesday morning, West tweeted out a picture of himself in front of a lit-up Election Night map with a simple message: “Kanye 2024.”
KANYE 2024 pic.twitter.com/Zm2pKcn12t
— ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2020
West had announced a run for the presidency and actually got some 60,000 votes in 12 states. While he appeared on ballots in 11 states as an independent candidate for president, West was inexplicably listed on California ballots as the running mate to Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra.
