By CBSLA Staff
Proposition 18

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — California voters appeared headed to reject Proposition 18, which would amend the state constitution to allow 17-year-olds to register and vote in primary elections if they turn 18 by the November general election.

As of Wednesday morning, Prop. 18 was losing by a margin of 55.1% to 44.9% with 71% of precincts reporting.

This proposition would amend the state constitution and follow suit with Washington, D.C., and at least 18 states that have enacted similar measures, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The civic engagement of young people is part of the reason supporters are urging the passage of the trailing Prop. 18.

Advocates say any chance to get people in the habit of voting should be encouraged. Besides, they say, young people whose birthdays fall between the primary and the general election are at an unfair disadvantage.

“Without full exposure to the election process, they are unable to submit their most educated vote in the general election,” said the California Association of Student Councils.

The Election Integrity Project California, the main opponent to Proposition 18, says that 17-year-olds are still considered children under the law and have no business deciding elections.

“They are almost all still living at home and under the strong influence of their parents,” the group said. “This is not conducive to independent thought and voting without undue pressure from their immediate superiors.”

And with most 17-year-olds still in high school, they also would be under the influence of their instructors, many of whom would push the agendas of powerful teachers unions, opponents say.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

