LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — California voters appeared headed to reject Proposition 18, which would amend the state constitution to allow 17-year-olds to register and vote in primary elections if they turn 18 by the November general election.
As of Wednesday morning, Prop. 18 was losing by a margin of 55.1% to 44.9% with 71% of precincts reporting.
This proposition would amend the state constitution and follow suit with Washington, D.C., and at least 18 states that have enacted similar measures, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The civic engagement of young people is part of the reason supporters are urging the passage of the trailing Prop. 18.
At least 18 states and Washington, D.C., have adopted laws that let people younger than 18 vote in certain circumstances.