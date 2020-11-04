LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — California voters Tuesday overwhelmingly passed Proposition 17, which restores voting rights for people who have served prison time but are still on parole.
According to the latest Associated Press count, as of Wednesday morning, Prop. 17 was passing with 59.05% of the vote, with 71% of precincts reporting.
The California Constitution allows inmates who are on probation to vote once their parole is complete.
Proposition 17 will change the state Constitution to give the vote to an estimated 50,000 people who supporters said have paid their debt to society and should be able to choose their representatives and shape the policies that affect their daily lives.
Backers said having voting rights restored makes parolees less likely to re-offend. But opponents argued it gives violent criminals the right to vote before fully completing their prison sentence and term of parole.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.)