LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California voters were overwhelmingly rejecting Proposition 16, which if passed would restore affirmative action in the state.
As of Wednesday morning, Prop. 16 was being defeated by a margin of 56.04% to 43.06% with 71% of precincts reporting.
If approved, Prop. 16 would repeal Proposition 209, which was passed in 1996 and outlawed race, ethnicity and gender to be considered regarding the awards of government contracts and state college admission.
The measure was prompted by the rising debate over systemic racism in public institutions, with supporters saying it will improve access and opportunities for under- represented groups. But opponents say the measure legalizes discrimination and preferential treatment based on race and ethnicity.