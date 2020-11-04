LATEST ELECTION UPDATES

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two Los Angeles City Council seats will be decided in Tuesday’s election — one representing the Hollywood Hills and portions of the south San Fernando Valley and the other covering Koreatown and parts of downtown.

In the Council District 4 race, challenger Nithya Raman, a homeless advocate and former executive director of Time’s UP Entertainment, a nonprofit that works against sexual harassment and abuse in the workforce, faces incumbent David Ryu, who has championed himself as a reformist on the council and has pushed for more transparency in government.

Both candidates have secured high-profile endorsements throughout the election process. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed Raman and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi endorsed Ryu.

As of 4:45 p.m., Raman held onto her lead with 52.39% of the votes, compared to Ryu’s 47.61%, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office.

“This is a moment of hope,” Raman said in a prepared statement. “While we are still waiting on the full results, there is absolutely no doubt that progress won in Los Angeles last night. The incredible victories by the movements for radical, carceral, environmental and housing justice will reverberate throughout our city for years to come.”

“This job, and my entire life, have been about serving the people of this city,” Ryu said during an online election-night briefing. “No matter what happens in this election, I promise you that I will never stop serving my city and I will never stop fighting for what is right. This campaign has never been about me. It has been about us, and the city that we can build together.”

In the District 10 race, county Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas faced Grace Yoo, an attorney and community advocate, in a contest to replace Councilman Herb Wesson, who is running for Ridley-Thomas’ county seat.

As of 4:45 p.m., Ridley-Thomas kept his strong 61.36% lead over Yoo, who had received 38.64% of the vote, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office.

Council President Nury Martinez congratulated Mark Ridley-Thomas via social media Tuesday night.

“At such a critical time, Councilmember-Elect (Ridley-Thomas) brings experience and results in his return to the Los Angeles City Council,” she wrote. “Mark, Council District 10 will be well-served by you.”

Ridley-Thomas will replace Councilman Herb Wesson, who ran for Ridley-Thomas’ county seat but lost to Sen. Holly Mitchell.

The district includes much of central and South Los Angeles, including communities such as Koreatown, Mid City, Leimert Park, Arlington Heights, West Adams and Little Ethiopia.

