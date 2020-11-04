LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In the coastal 48th Congressional District, the race between incumbent Democrat Rep. Harley Rouda and Republican Michelle Steel, the chairwoman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, remains too close to call.
With 92.9% of precincts reporting Wednesday morning, Steele had a razor-thin lead over Rouda of 50.29% to 49.71%. Just under 2,000 votes separate the two candidates. It was unclear how many ballots remain to be counted.
Rouda has touted his achievements in Congress, insisting he can work across the aisle to reach consensus agreements. He has said he wants to “continue our work to lower prescription drug costs, protect our coastline, and stand up to the insiders and special interests that run Washington.”
Steel said during her campaign that she is running to prove a “strong voice in Washington, D.C., who will honor promises made and stand up for us and our values.”
The district includes Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach, Laguna Niguel, Newport Beach, Seal Beach and parts of Garden Grove, Midway City, Aliso Viejo, Santa Ana and Westminster.
