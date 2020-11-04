LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Incumbent Democratic Rep. Gil Cisneros and Republican challenger Young Kim Wednesday were still in a tight race for the 39th Congressional District seat Wednesday.
With 87.8% of precincts reporting, Kim was leading by less than a percentage point, 50.24% to 49.76%. Her lead was less than 1,300 votes Wednesday morning.
The race is a rematch of 2018’s election, when Cisneros defeated Kim, a protégé of former Rep. Ed Royce.
During that race, Kim was leading and even traveled to Washington, D.C., for an orientation for newly elected congressional representatives, only to be overtaken by Cisneros in late-arriving ballots.
The district covers parts of Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties, including Fullerton, La Habra, La Habra Heights, Brea, Buena Park, Anaheim Hills, Placentia, Yorba Linda, Diamond Bar, Chino Hills, Hacienda Heights and Rowland Heights.
