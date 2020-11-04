SYLMAR (CBSLA) — A stretch of the eastbound 210 Freeway will be closed this weekend in the Sylmar area due to paving work.
From 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, the eastbound 210 Freeway will be closed between the 5 Freeway and Roxford Street, according to Caltrans.
The closure is part of a series of such closures that will be conducted on the freeway in the San Fernando Valley, according to Caltrans.
Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.
Included in the closures will be:
- The eastbound 210 Freeway between the Golden State (5) Freeway and Roxford Street;
- The 5 Freeway connectors to the eastbound 210 Freeway; and
- Eastbound Yarnell Street on-ramp and off-ramp.
Some closures may start and end later, and all closures are weather permitting and subject to change.
The work is part of a $135.5 million project to replace all lanes of 210 Freeway with new pavement from Wheatland Avenue to the 5 Freeway.
Overhead sign structures, traffic loop detectors, the center median barrier, and the guardrail system will also be upgraded.
The project is funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)