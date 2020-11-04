LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday, while Ventura County reported more cases.

Riverside County health officials reported 420 newly confirmed cases and five additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 69,827 cases and 1,329 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 62,009 had recovered.

There were 210 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 56 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

As of Wednesday, Riverside County remained in the state’s most restrictive purple tier with a case rate of 11.5 per 100,000 residents, a 7-day positivity rate of 5.9% and a health equity rate of 7.8%.

In order to move to the red tier, Riverside County will have to maintain a case rate of less than 7 per 100,000, a 7-day positivity rate below 8% and a health equity rate below 8% for two consecutive weeks.

San Bernardino County health officials reported 659 newly confirmed cases and nine additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 66,656 cases and 1,088 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 62,773 had recovered.

There were 233 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of last Thursday, 58 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

As of Wednesday, San Bernardino County remained in the state’s most restrictive purple tier with a case rate of 13.8 per 100,000 residents, a 7-day positivity rate of 7.4% and a health equity rate of 8.5%.

In order to move to the red tier, San Bernardino County will have to maintain a case rate of less than 7 per 100,000, a 7-day positivity rate below 8% and a health equity rate below 8% for two consecutive weeks.

Ventura County health officials reported 112 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the countywide total to 14,743 cases. Of those who had contracted the virus, 13,952 had recovered, 624 were under active quarantine and 167 had died.

There were 26 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, six of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

As of Wednesday, Ventura County remained in the state’s less restrictive red tier with a case rate of 5.3 per 100,000 residents, a 7-day positivity rate of 2.4% and a health equity rate of 2.9%.

In order to move to the orange tier, Ventura County will have to maintain a case rate of less than 3.9 per 100,000, a 7-day positivity rate below 4.9% and a health equity rate below 5.2% for two consecutive weeks.

As of Wednesday evening, 854,919 Riverside County residents, 839,694 San Bernardino County residents and 220,785 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.