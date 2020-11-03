LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There were virtually no wait times were virtually nonexistent at Los Angeles polling places on election day with most people waiting under 15 minutes to cast their vote.

Over 76,000 voters cast ballots in person Tuesday morning in the four hours after the polls opened morning adding to a record number of votes already cast through the mail and early voting.

According to Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan, those votes will add to the 2.6 million vote-by-mail ballots that were returned as of Monday and more than 535,000 ballots cast during the 10-day early voting period.

Logan said things were running smoothly at the 793 county polling places, where voters experienced wait times under 15 minutes, but he said he hopes voters don’t delay in case those wait times increase closer to the 8 p.m. poll closing time.

“Do not delay. It’s Election Day, there’s been a lot of excitement building up to this,” Logan said late Tuesday morning.

“We had a lot of activity during the 10-day early voting period and certainly unprecedented activity with our vote-by-mail ballots, but there are still a lot of voters out there who have ballots in their hands or who are planning to vote today. We want to remind those voters: Do not wait until late tonight to go to your vote center.”

Election officials reminded voters to wear masks and practice social distancing. Polling places do provide personal protective equipment for voters who do not have their own.

Current wait times are available at LAVote.net.

