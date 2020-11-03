VENTURA (CBSLA) — Carmen Ramirez has taken an early lead over Oxnard Mayor Tim Flynn for the Ventura County District 5 Supervisor race.
In Ventura County, the winner will take over in District 5 for incumbent Supervisor John Zaragoza, whose term has ended.
Both candidates are current members of the Oxnard City Council, Mayor Flynn and Mayor Pro Tem Ramirez.
District 5 includes the city of Oxnard, the largest by population in the county. It also includes the communities communities of Oxnard Shores, Mandalay Bay, Silver Strand, Hollywood Beach, Hollywood by the Sea, Channel Islands Harbor, El Rio, Nyeland Acres, Del Norte, Oxnard College, Oxnard Plain, Strickland and a portion of the Ventura County Naval Base Pt. Hueneme.
KCAL 9 has not yet received early results for the San Bernardino District 5 Supervisor race.
Jesse Armendarez, a Fontana city councilman and real estate agent, is facing Joe Baca Jr, a Rialto councilman and teacher, for the seat representing the 5th district.
In the presidential primary election on March 3, Baca Jr. and Armendarez were the two candidates with the most votes, advancing them to the current runoff election to determine who will fill the seat.
District 5 includes the cities of Colton, Fontana, Rialto, and San Bernardino as well as the unincorporated communities of Bloomington, El Rancho Verde, Glen Helen, Arrowhead Farms, Muscoy, Little Third and Rosena Ranch.