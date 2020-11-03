LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Among the one dozen propositions under consideration by California voters in the 2020 Election is Proposition 25, also known as the Replace Cash Bail with Risk Assessments Referendum.
If passed, the proposition would uphold contested legislation: Senate Bill 10, which would replace cash bail with risk assessments for detained suspects awaiting trials.
Senate Bill 10 would make California the first state to end the use of cash bail for all detained suspects awaiting trials. It would replace the state’s cash bail system with risk assessments to determine whether a detained suspect should be granted pretrial release and under what conditions.
