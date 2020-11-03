LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Among the one dozen propositions under consideration by California voters in the 2020 Election is Proposition 24, also known as the Consumer Personal Information Law and Agency Initiative.
If passed, the proposition would would expand and amend the provisions of the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 and bolster the state’s consumer data privacy laws, including creating provisions to allow consumers to direct businesses to not share their personal information.
It would also remove the time period in which businesses can fix violations before being penalized and create the Privacy Protection Agency to enforce the state’s consumer data privacy laws.
This post will be updated throughout the night. Please check back for election results. First results are expected around 8 p.m. PT.