LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Among the one dozen propositions under consideration by California voters in the 2020 Election is Proposition 23, which if passed, would require chronic dialysis clinics to have an on-site physician, report data on dialysis-related infections and obtain consent from the state health department before closing a clinic.
The proposition also mandates that clinics may not discriminate against patients based on the source of payment for care.
In 2018, 59.9 percent of voters rejected a similar measure: California Proposition 8, which would have required dialysis clinics to issue refunds to patients (or patients’ insurers) for profits above 115% of the costs of direct patient care and healthcare improvements.
