FONTANA (CBSLA) — Police say a Fontana man arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography has been posing as a 16-year-old boy to talk to underage girls on several social media outlets.

Edgar Carrizalez, 27, was arrested on Oct. 28 after Fontana’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was notified by authorities in Grapevine, Texas that they were investigating a case involving a 12-year-old girl who had been contacted on Snapchat and was sent an unsolicited, vulgar sexual photo.

The investigation led to Carrizalez, who was arrested at his home in the 9300 block of Kempster Avenue in Fontana. A parole search uncovered child pornography on his electronic devices, and evidence that Carrizalez had been posing as a 16-year-old boy in order to communicate with teens on social media platforms, including Snapchat, Kik, Tik Tok, Discord, Frog What’s Up Friend, and Spotafriend Meet Teens App, according to Fontana police. Investigators say Carrizalez would often use the screen names Kekid45 and Kyleyou1 on these platforms.

Carrizalez is being held without bail. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in this case on Wednesday.

Detectives say they believe there are more victims in this investigation. Anyone with information about Carrizalez can contact Fontana police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at hkouroubacalis@fontana.org.