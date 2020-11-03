WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) — The Orange County Registrar’s Office is investigating potential election interference after a video surfaced on social media showing what appeared to be a group of people with a box of discarded ballots on Election Day.

The short video shared to Twitter showed someone approaching supporters of California’s 48th District Congressional Republican candidate Michelle Steel.

“What’s in the box?” one of the people filming was heard saying.

“It’s just trash,” someone wearing a “Steel” shirt responded.

It is not clear exactly if or how those individuals are connected to Steel’s campaign.

“Is it trash or is it ballots?” the person filming asked again. “That looks like somebody’s ripping some ballots.”

A box containing a paper plate and some other items were shown.

O.C. Registrar officials responded to the tweet, saying they are investigating the report and working with the Orange County District Attorney’s office to look into what happened.

Steel is running against Harley Rouda, the Democratic incumbent U.S. Representative of California’s 48th District.

Steel’s campaign has not yet responded to the reports of this incident.

Track Your Ballot

The California Secretary of State is offering the “Where’s My Ballot?” service to track and receive notiﬁcations on the status of vote-by-mail ballots.

Sign-up at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov to receive an automatic email, SMS (text), or voice call notiﬁcations about your ballot.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for additional updates.