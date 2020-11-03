SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Republican Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do, the vice chairman of the board, has taken an early lead in his bid for another term against Democratic Westminster City Councilman Sergio Contreras.
As of 8:52 p.m., Do has secured 51% of the reported votes, while Contreras has earned 49%.
Do secured the seat in 2015 in a special election.
Ada Briceno, chairwoman of the Orange County Democratic Party, said she was optimistic about the party’s candidates, noting Democrats have a 2.4- point registration lead over Republicans.
“That’s almost 43,000 votes,” she said. “We’re definitely excited. I see the enthusiasm across the county, not only with volunteers but voters in general.”
Fred Whitaker, chairman of the Orange County GOP, said, “I’m really jazzed about (Tuesday). I think things are going to go well.”
Whitaker acknowledged Democrats have turned out in higher numbers for early voting, but, “We’ve been catching up every single day.”
Voter turnout in Orange County was at a near-record level Tuesday, and had already matched that of the 2008, 2012 and 2016 presidential elections as Election Day turned into evening.
In 2008, the county recorded 1.1 million ballots cast, and so far this year the county has received nearly 1 million ballots through the mail or from drop boxes, while also recording about 160,000 in-person votes, County Registrar of Voters Neal Kelley said.
