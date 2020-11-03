LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Residents in the South Coast Air Quality Management District are prohibited from indoor and outdoor wood burning through Wednesday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.

The mandatory no-burn alert, which was originally extended through Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., has been extended through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The wood-burning ban applies to the South Coast Air Basin, including Orange County and the non- desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

“South Coast AQMD reminds residents in these areas that burning wood in their fireplaces or any indoor or outdoor wood-burning device is prohibited during the mandatory wood-burning ban,” according to an AQMD statement. “The no-burn rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper.”

No Burn Alerts do not apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet elevation, the Coachella Valley or the High Desert or to homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat, low-income households and those without natural gas service.

The restriction also does not apply to gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces.

Monday’s No Burn Day Alert is the first one issued for the 2020-2021 season, which runs from November through the end of February.

Penalties for violating a wood-burning ban are completion of a wood smoke awareness course or $50 the first time, $150 or proof of installing a gas fireplace the second time and $500 the third time.

