LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Mookie Betts may have switched leagues, but he’s still winning baseball’s Gold Glove Award.
The Los Angeles Dodger outfielder was named 2020 National League Gold Glove Award winner for right field, winning his first Rawlings Gold Glove in the National League and his fifth straight Rawlings Gold Glove overall since 2016.
The honor makes it two straight season that a Dodger right fielder has won the award, joining teammate Cody Bellinger who captured the prize last season.
Betts was a difference-maker for the Dodgers in his first season in Los Angeles.
The speedy outfielder bolted from third for the go-ahead run on Corey Seager’s infield grounder in the sixth and led off the eighth with a punctuating homer Tuesday night, helping the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to claim their first World Series championship since 1988.
