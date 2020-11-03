LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Tuesday reported 1,224 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 23 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 311,745 cases and 7,097 deaths.

Of the newly reported deaths, six people were over the age of 80, 13 people were between the ages of 65 and 79, three people were between the ages of 50 and 64 and one person was between the ages of 18 and 29. Sixteen of those who died had underlying health conditions.

Health officials also reminded people on this Election Day to watch coverage at home with those who live in the same household or participate in virtual viewing parties, due to the recent increase in transmission.

“There is a high level of risk associated with gatherings of any kind, especially when people are not keeping physical distance of at least 6 feet and wearing face coverings,” the department said. “If you plan to watch election results, it is safest to do so at home with other people from your household or participate virtually with friends.”

Those choosing to gather with people outside of their households were reminded that the public health order only permits outdoor gatherings for up to three households for a maximum time of two hours with all participants wearing face coverings and keeping six feet of distance between one another. Indoor gatherings, events or parties of any size with non-household members are not permitted.

“We don’t have to endure the worst scenarios that this pandemic can create if everyone and every business takes responsibility to stop COVID-19 from spreading,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director said. “When safety directives are not followed, we see cases, hospitalizations and deaths increase. When everyone distances, wears face coverings, and follows public health guidance, we see cases, hospitalizations and deaths decrease.”

The department also reported that from Oct. 22-25, a total of 14 citations were issued to businesses including restaurants and places of worship for noncompliance with local health orders. Since the end of August, 220 citations have been issued.

As of Tuesday, 798 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, 28% of whom were being treated in intensive care units. With testing results available for nearly 3,164,000 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 9%.