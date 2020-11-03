LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Tuesday night declared an unlawful assembly after a “large unruly crowd” gathered near the Staples Center.
Due to a large and unruly crowd, the LAPD has declared an unlawful assembly & issued a dispersal order in the area of Pico & Figueroa northwest corner. At this time, anyone in the area is to leave immediately and follow all orders from any police officer. This area is now closed. pic.twitter.com/SwNRsznqE2
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 4, 2020
The group of anti-Jackie Lacey protesters initially gathered outside Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles and began marching east on Venice Boulevard.
