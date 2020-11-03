ELECTION 2020:California Goes To Biden; Trump Takes Idaho, Utah, Louisiana
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Tuesday night declared an unlawful assembly after a “large unruly crowd” gathered near the Staples Center.

The group of anti-Jackie Lacey protesters initially gathered outside Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles and began marching east on Venice Boulevard.

