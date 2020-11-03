SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — While many L.A. County voters visited the Super Vote Centers to cast their ballots in person, plenty turned to their neighborhood polling locations instead.

Kency Garcia made her choice with her newborn son in Arleta.

“It was awesome,” she said. “And he voted for the first time in such a monumental election.”

It was a family affair for Maribel Lujan and her daughters. Lujan, also an Arleta resident, said she wanted to make Election Day an educational experience in the era of distance learning.

“I want them to learn about the process and what it is to be a citizen,” she said.

MORE: ‘Excited And Relieved’: Thousands Of LA County Voters Cast Ballots In Person On Election Day

There were just under 800 vote centers across the county which opened at 7 a.m. and will remain open through 8 p.m., when polls close. Some L.A. landmarks are serving as poll centers, including Dodger Stadium, the Pantages Theatre, The Forum and Staples Center.

While thousands cast their votes at these landmarks, the neighborhood polls saw their fair share of voters as well. Masks and hand sanitizers were offered at all vote centers.

First time voters Mildreth Ortega and Jonathan Macias, who are both 19 years old, said they thought the process was relatively easy.

“It wasn’t complicated at all,” Ortega said. “So, for people who aren’t gadget friendly, it’s pretty simple.”

Macias said he wanted to vote in person in his first election.

“Being my first time voting, I felt like it’d be better if I come in person,” he said.

The county has seen a relatively smooth Election Day, following an unprecedented surge of early voters over the past few months.

RELATED: Updated National, State, and Local Election Results

As of Monday night, over 3,187,000 Angelenos had cast their ballots, a turnout of 55.6% of all registered voters, according to the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder’s Office.

With so many voting early, Abraham and Carla Dertner said they were in and out of their polling location in North Hollywood.

“I thought it would be a big line and pretty crazy…” Abraham said. “Everybody is so friendly inside…and they let us bring in Pablo, our dog.”

Back in Arleta, Kency Garcia commemorated this day with a picture that she said will definitely go into her son’s baby book.

“His ‘I voted’ sticker is going to be in there,” she said. “It’s pretty awesome.”