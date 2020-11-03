LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Singer Katy Perry attracted quite a lot of attention when she donned a unique costume this week and took to the streets of Studio City to encourage people to vote.
The 36-year-old Perry wore a large “I voted” sticker costume on the corner of Moorpark Street and Whitsett Avenue, across from the Studio City Library, as she waved at drivers, many of whom honked or laughed.
She then ran across the street and into a liquor store.
Perry posted the video to her Instagram page Monday.
“TOMORROW IS ELECTION DAY!” Perry wrote. “Tell your mom, tell your dad, tell complete strangers on the street to #VOTENOW.”
Perry isn’t a stranger to making a fashion statement around election season. Back during the 2016 general election, Perry donned a sparkly American flag duster when she cast her vote at the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder’s Office to much fanfare.
