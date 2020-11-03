Comments
(CBS NEWS) – Several of the major battleground states that will decide the 2020 presidential election remain too close to call as polls in most states have closed across the country.
Florida is leaning toward President Trump, who was bolstered by higher support in populous counties than he won in 2016, particularly among Hispanic voters. The president also leads in Georgia, which Democrats have tried to turn blue for several years, as well as Texas. Mr. Trump has narrowly surpassed Joe Biden in North Carolina, which remains a toss-up with 95% of the expected vote counted.