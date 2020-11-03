LIVE UPDATES: Biden 'Optimistic', Trump Set To Speak Joe Biden expresses confidence in election night speech: "We feel good about where we are"

Smith Takes Lead Over Garcia To Reclaim 25th Congressional District Seat For DemocratsIn March, Smith and Garcia finished one-two in a special election to fill the term of Rep. Katie Hill, who resigned following the online release of personal photos and allegations of an extramarital affair with a staff member.