LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Election Day is nearly upon us, and a few companies are ready to reward voters and poll workers for doing their civic duty.
For anyone who needs help getting to the polls, Hertz Rental Car is offering drivers a free day if renting for two or more days today or tomorrow. MTA is also offering free rides to any Angelenos heading out to cast a ballot.
Mass transit passengers in LA can also drop their ballots off in drop-off boxes at 19 rail and bus stations.
If you get hungry after casting your ballot, you can also score a free doughnut at Krispy Kreme if you wear your “I Voted” sticker.
And if all the election news is stressing you out, Planet Fitness is offering a free workout and hydro-massage.
Poll workers are also getting a lot of gratitude in the form of free meals.
A non-profit called Feed the Polls will send out catering trucks from The Habit to feed poll workers at several locations, while Amazon has teamed up with Homeboy Industries to feed about 800 poll workers at 55 voting centers across the county.