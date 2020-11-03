Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Among the one dozen propositions under consideration by California voters in the 2020 Election is Proposition 19, which if passed, would allow home sellers 55 and older to have the same property tax protection in every county in California.
The measure would be an incentive to older Californians who may have not previously considered changing homes, and it can offer property tax breaks to Californians who lost their home to a wildfire, an especially relevant benefit on the heels of several quick-spreading fires throughout the state.
This post will be updated throughout the night. Please check back for election results. First results are expected around 8 p.m. PT.