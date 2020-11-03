Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Among the one dozen propositions under consideration by California voters in the 2020 Election is Proposition 18, which if passed, would amend the state constitution to allow 17-year-olds to register and vote in primary elections if they turn 18 by the general November election.
This proposition would amend the state constitution and follow suit with Washington, D.C., and at least 18 states that have enacted similar measures, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
