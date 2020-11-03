Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Among the one dozen propositions under consideration by California voters in the 2020 Election is Proposition 17, which if passed, would allow parolees to vote.
The California Constitution allows inmates who are on probation to vote once their parole is complete.
This proposition would allow voting while an individual is still on probation, which is part of a sentence for someone convicted of a felony.
This post will be updated throughout the night. Please check back for election results. First results are expected around 8 p.m. PT.