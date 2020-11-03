Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Among the one dozen propositions under consideration by California voters in the 2020 Election is Proposition 16, which if passed, would restore affirmative in the state.
Proposition 16 would repeal Proposition 209, which in 1996 outlawed race, ethnicity and gender to be considered regarding the awards of government contracts and state college admission.
The proposition’s introduction to the state legislature comes on the heels of nationwide discussions about systemic discrimination.
This post will be updated throughout the night. Please check back for election results. First results are expected around 8 p.m. PT.