LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Among the one dozen propositions under consideration by California voters in the 2020 Election is Proposition 15, which if passed, would adjust the original 1978 California Proposition 13, and allow commercial properties to get taxed at their fair market value rather than the value at the time when they were purchased.
Both sides have put plenty of money into campaigning for and against Prop. 15. As of June, supporters have spent over $20 million and those fighting against the proposition spent over $5 million.
Prop. 15 requires business properties worth over $3 million to be taxed based on current market value instead of the original purchase price.
