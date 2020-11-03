LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Among the one dozen propositions under consideration by California voters in the 2020 Election is Proposition 14, which if passed, would allow the state to acquire additional funds for continued stem cell research and to conduct other forms of medical studies.
Voters approved a similar measure in 2004 to borrow $3 billion for the financing of stem cell research on the federal level.
The proposition would put guidelines in place for how those research funds are spent, and have a focus also on patients who need access to stem cell research, like people fighting some types of cancer and blood-related diseases, such as leukemia, lymphoma, neuroblastoma and multiple myeloma.
