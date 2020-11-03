LATEST ELECTION UPDATES

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, and Los Angeles City Councilman Herb Wesson are splitting progressive support in their bids to replace termed-out District 2 Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.

With received mail-in ballots counted, Mitchell took an early lead with 62.7% of the vote, compared to Wesson’s 37.3%, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office.

Wesson has been endorsed by the Los Angeles Democratic Party, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, County Supervisor Janice Hahn, the unions that represent county firefighters and sheriff’s deputies, the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor and others.

Mitchell has been endorsed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, County Supervisor Hilda Solis, the United Farm Workers union and its founder Dolores Huerta and unions representing healthcare workers and public defenders among others.

Ridley-Thomas — who is vying to replace Wesson in representing Los Angeles City Council District 10 — has not endorsed either candidate seeking to serve the county’s 2nd District, which covers an area ranging from downtown south through Inglewood and much of South Los Angeles to Carson, and as far west as Mar Vista.

The five-member county Board of Supervisors controls a $37 billion budget and more than 110,000 county employees working to combat homelessness, manage the county jail and hospital systems, and oversee child welfare, public safety and myriad other programs for more than 10 million L.A. County residents.

