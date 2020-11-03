LATEST ELECTION UPDATES

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two Los Angeles City Council seats will be decided in Tuesday’s election — one representing the Hollywood Hills and portions of the south San Fernando Valley and the other covering Koreatown and parts of downtown.

In the Council District 4 race, challenger Nithya Raman, a homeless advocate and former executive director of Time’s UP Entertainment, a nonprofit that works against sexual harassment and abuse in the workforce, faces incumbent David Ryu, who has championed himself as a reformist on the council and has pushed for more transparency in government.

Both candidates have secured high-profile endorsements throughout the election process. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed Raman and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi endorsed Ryu.

Raman took an early lead Tuesday night, garnering 53.2% of the received mail-in ballot count, compared to Ryu’s 46.8%, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office.

In the District 10 race, county Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas faces Grace Yoo, an attorney and community advocate, in a contest to replace Councilman Herb Wesson, who is running for Ridley-Thomas’ county seat.

Ridley-Thomas took the early lead in the District 10 race, garnering 61.3% of the mail-in ballot count, compared to Yoo’s 38.7%, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office.

The district includes much of central and South Los Angeles, including communities such as Koreatown, Mid City, Leimert Park, Arlington Heights, West Adams and Little Ethiopia.

