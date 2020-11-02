Comments
COMPTON (CBSLA) — Authorities need help finding a woman who has been missing for a month and a half.
Shontel Aunyet Harris, 25, was last seen walking in the area of 124th and Compton streets in Compton on Sept. 13. She suffers from depression and her family is very concerned for her safety, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials.
Harris is described as a Black woman, about 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, with short, curly black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater over a colorful shirt, a black skirt, wearing a black backpack, and holding a gray and black backpack.
Anyone with information about Harris or her whereabouts can contact Detective Pereida at (323) 890-5500.