EASTVALE (CBSLA) — Though California is thought of as a Democratic stronghold, parts of the state are red and proud to be Republican.
And while a majority of those in California are projected to vote Biden, Trump supporters in the Southland said they are confident he will secure another four years in office.
“He’s not a politician, and that’s what I love most about him,” said Inland Empire resident Daniel Harris.
In California, 46% of registered voters are Democrat, 24% are Republican, and 24% are not affiliated with a party.
The state has prominent pockets of Trump supporters, including in the Inland Empire, where a massive pro-Trump caravan took place over the weekend.
Back in 2016, almost five million Californians voted for Trump. He had 32% of the vote, while Hillary Clinton received 62%. He still became the nation’s 45th president.
“I think the economy is better under Trump,” one resident said. “I really don’t like his rhetoric…I think either way, things are going to be okay.”