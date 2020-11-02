Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Chargers have traded former All-Pro cornerback Desmond King to the Tennessee Titans.
Sources told the NFL’s Ian Rapaport Tuesday that King was dealt to the Titans in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
The 25-year-old King was drafted by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 2017 draft and was selected to the All-Pro Team in just his sophomore season.
Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said King was held out of Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos as a result of a “team decision,” according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper. Before Sunday, King had only missed one game in his professional career.
He’s in the final year of his four-year rookie deal and will be an unrestricted free agent next season.