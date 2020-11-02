CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Chargers, KCAL 9, LA Chargers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Chargers have traded former All-Pro cornerback Desmond King to the Tennessee Titans.

Desmond King of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on during the first quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 4, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Getty Images)

Sources told the NFL’s Ian Rapaport Tuesday that King was dealt to the Titans in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

The 25-year-old King was drafted by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 2017 draft and was selected to the All-Pro Team in just his sophomore season.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said King was held out of Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos as a result of a “team decision,” according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper. Before Sunday, King had only missed one game in his professional career.

He’s in the final year of his four-year rookie deal and will be an unrestricted free agent next season.

