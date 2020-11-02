Comments
ROSEMEAD (CBSLA) – Firefighters discovered a person dead inside a burning home in Rosemead early Monday morning.
The fire was reported at 3:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of Gladys Avenue.
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a one-story home. The firefighters discovered a person dead inside while battling the blaze. The victim was not immediately identified.
It took crews less than 30 minutes to knock down the blaze, the fire department reports.
There was no word regarding what caused the fire or whether it was suspicious in nature.