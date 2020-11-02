Comments
PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) – Hollywood awards season lost another event Monday after organizers of the Palm Springs International Film Festival canceled due to coronavirus fears.
Variety reports while the 2021 festival will not take place, it will likely return in 2022. The film awards will go on as scheduled for Feb. 25.
A letter from the festival’s board members cited by Variety read in part: “The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of our lives in profound ways but we have not stopped believing that cinema has the power to change our hearts and minds.”
The festival typically draws upwards of 135,000 attendees to Palm Springs every year.