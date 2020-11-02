GARDENA (CBSLA) — Caltrans crews worked Monday night to clear 30,000 pounds of noodles from the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway after a semi-truck overturned.
UPDATE: Three right lanes of NB I-110 remain CLOSED until 10:30 PM as 30,000 pounds of noodles cleared. https://t.co/BygDWExvwK
— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 3, 2020
The truck overturned at about 1:55 on the freeway near Rosecrans Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol. One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Caltrans District 7 reported that crews were still working to clear the noodles at about 8:30 p.m. and were expected to remain on scene until 10:30 p.m.
The three right lanes of the freeway were closed for the cleanup.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)