LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Marisa Tomei surprised and delighted voters who cast their ballots at Dodger Stadium with cookies.
Tomei, 55, handed out Milk Bar cookies and took pictures with fans who happened to be at Dodger Stadium Sunday to vote in person. The “My Cousin Vinny” star handed out several varieties of Milk Bar cookies to both voters and poll workers on the Top Deck of Dodger Stadium, where in-person polling places have been set up.
Dodger Stadium has been closed to fans since March. And even though the team won their first World Series Championship in 32 years last weekend, it’s not known when it will reopen for in-person games.
But, that didn’t stop the cheers from permeating the stadium this weekend. When first-time voters signed in at Dodger Stadium over the weekend, poll workers would yell out, “We’ve got a first-time voter!” and draw more cheers and shouts from the rest of the poll workers and voters who were present.
In-person voting continues today until 7 p.m. and on Election Day, when the polls close at 8 p.m.