FONTANA (CBSLA) — A man who had to be rescued from the Cypress Fire in Fontana Sunday was arrested on suspicion of starting the blaze.
Luis Mondragon, 34, was arrested in connection with the 130-acre Cypress Fire, which started at about 1:35 p.m. Sunday near Jurupa Hills Regional Park.
Multiple calls to 911 reported seeing a man they saw standing near the fire had possible started the Cypress Fire. Authorities found the man standing on a boulder in the hills and later identified him as Mondragon. He and another hiker had to be rescued by San Bernardino County helicopter.
The fire burned more than 75 acres within two hours, and threatened burn 130 homes and jump Sierra Avenue to the east due to gusty winds. Homes were briefly evacuated, but the evacuation order was lifted at about 6 p.m.
Mondragon is being held on $25,000 bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.