HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The Dude abides, and has launched a new website to keep his fans updated.
Actor Jeff Bridges, who was recently diagnosed with lymphoma, is now providing fans with updates about his health on jeffbridges.com.
The 70-year-old actor says sharing the news about his diagnosis “is bringing on feelings of preciousness, & gratitude, & good old fashion love & lots of it, big time (sic).” The site is also where the Oscar winner is sharing books, videos, drawings and links to causes and topics that are important to him.
“This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermance (sic). I’m realizing if I have sh– to share, now’s the time,” he wrote.
Bridges has starred in a number of films that have garnered a cult following, particularly “the Big Lebowski,” in which he uttered the famous line, “the dude abides.” He has been nominated for several Academy Awards, and won for Best Actor for his role “Crazy Heart.”