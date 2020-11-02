Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Election Day is nearly upon us, and a few companies are ready to reward voters for doing their civic duty.
For anyone who needs help getting to the polls, Hertz Rental Car is offering drivers a free day if renting for two or more days today or tomorrow. MTA is also offering free rides to any Angelenos heading out to cast a ballot.
Mass transit passengers in LA can also drop their ballots off in drop-off boxes at 19 rail and bus stations.
If you get hungry after casting your ballot, you can also score a free doughnut at Krispy Kreme if you wear your “I Voted” sticker.
And if all the election news is stressing you out, Planet Fitness is offering a free workout and hydro-massage.