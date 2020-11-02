Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The city of Los Angeles has organized a socially distant Día de los Muertos display in Pacoima.
The drive-thru experience, which was put together at Pacoima City Hall, opened on Sunday.
The windows of city hall have been covered with photos of loved ones who died from coronavirus. There is also an elaborately-decorated altar.
Día de los Muertos pays homage to those who have passed away.
Traditionally, the city of Pacoima celebrates Día de los Muertos with a street festival on Van Nuys Boulevard. However, this year the festival was canceled because of the pandemic.
The drive-thru experience will run through Nov. 15.
The event was organized by L.A. City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez.