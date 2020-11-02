LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus over the weekend.
Riverside County health officials reported 870 newly confirmed cases and three additional fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 68,920 cases and 1,322 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 61,421 had recovered.
There were 179 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 43 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 964 newly confirmed cases and five additional fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 65,331 cases and 1,079 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 61,871 had recovered.
There were 233 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Thursday, 58 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 180 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and one additional fatality over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 14,590 cases and 167 deaths. Of those who had contracted the virus, 13,852 had recovered and 571 were under active quarantine.
There were 31 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 10 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Monday evening, 846,276 Riverside County residents, 827,546 San Bernardino County residents and 218,540 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.