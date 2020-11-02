CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
DALLAS (CBSLA) — Actor Eddie Hassell, best known for his role in the Oscar-nominated film “The Kids Are All Right,” was shot and killed in a Dallas suburb over the weekend.

The 30-year-old actor was found with gunshot wounds just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Grand Prairie.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he died of his wounds, Grand Prairie police report.

No arrests have been made and detectives still do not have a motive. A car was “taken from the scene and later recovered,” police reported on Twitter.

A representative of Hassell told Variety that police are looking into the possibility of a carjacking.

Hassell, who is from Waco, has numerous credits to his name, including the series “Surface,” “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Southland” and “Devious Maids.”

