DALLAS (CBSLA) — Actor Eddie Hassell, best known for his role in the Oscar-nominated film “The Kids Are All Right,” was shot and killed in a Dallas suburb over the weekend.
The 30-year-old actor was found with gunshot wounds just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Grand Prairie.
He was rushed to a hospital, where he died of his wounds, Grand Prairie police report.
No arrests have been made and detectives still do not have a motive. A car was “taken from the scene and later recovered,” police reported on Twitter.
A representative of Hassell told Variety that police are looking into the possibility of a carjacking.
Hassell, who is from Waco, has numerous credits to his name, including the series “Surface,” “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Southland” and “Devious Maids.”