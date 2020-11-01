Comments
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Voters in Orange County Sunday made their way to Influence Church in Anaheim to cast their ballots in-person.
It was one of several pop-up voting sites allowing votes to be cast ahead of Election day.
So far, according to the Registrar’s office, voter turn-out in O.C. was estimated at 61 percent.
“In retrospect, I would have done it last weekend if I had known how easy it was,” said Christine Ludovico, a voter.
“Everyone is taking it seriously this time, whereas before, they would have said, ‘Oh, let’s have someone else take care of it.’ Now, I think everyone is saying that they want to be counted,” said Eric Ludovico, another voter.
For more information on in-person voting sites in O.C., click here.