Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An LAPD police officer was left with non-life-threatening injures on Sunday night in Granada Hills.
The suspect has been taken into custody and to a local hospital for evaluation.
There were no immediate updates on the officer’s condition.
The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. inside the Ralphs supermarket located at Devonshire and Balboa in Granada Hills.
Police said after firing shots, the suspect ran into a nearby convenience store and refused to surrender before eventually getting taken into custody.
There were victims of an assault inside the Ralphs in connection to the officer-involved shooting, police told reporters.