Comments
FONTANA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Fontana.
The victim, described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 25 to 35, was located on Palmetto Avenue and the Pacific Electric Trail.
When officers arrived, they located him, and had him transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information regarding this case was asked to call Det. Moore at 909-356-3306.